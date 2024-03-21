Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
US Pursues Ambitious Plan: Saudi Recognition of Israel for Palestinian Statehood


A senior State Department official revealed that talks in Saudi Arabia with Secretary of State Antony Blinken focused on a larger plan: Saudi recognition of Israel in exchange for credible progress on a Palestinian state.

However, Israel’s current government opposes Palestinian statehood, a non-negotiable condition for Saudi normalization.

The official says only a few issues remain in the US-Saudi component, believed to include US defense guarantees and aid for a Saudi civilian nuclear program.

The plan faces challenges, as Netanyahu reportedly rejected a similar proposal in January.

