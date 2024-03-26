WELCOME TO NYC! City Begins Handing Out Prepaid Debit Cards To Illegal Immigrants

According to the New York Post, the Adams administration has initiated its program to distribute prepaid debit cards to migrants in New York City this week, following a controversial $53 million no-bid contract signed two months ago.

Staff members from Mobility Capital Finance, a New Jersey-based company, distributed eight preloaded Mastercards at the Roosevelt Hotel on Monday as part of a pilot program. The program is set to expand to 115 cards by the following week, as confirmed by a spokesperson from City Hall.

The one-year contract drew criticism after The Post initially reported that it was awarded without undergoing the usual bidding process.

The deal has the potential to greatly benefit the tech start-up, allowing it to earn an estimated $1.8 million by receiving a percentage of the funds loaded onto each Mastercard, as outlined in the contract.

However, the administration has revised the original plan, which initially intended to load the cards with a month’s worth of funds for food and baby supplies. Instead, cash will now need to be replenished on a weekly basis.

As per the spokesperson, a family consisting of two parents and children under five years old will receive approximately $350 per week.

The pilot program aims to cover around 460 out of the 64,500 migrants under the city’s care, with City Hall monitoring its effectiveness closely.

