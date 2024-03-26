POLL: Majority Of Israelis Think Netanyahu Performance Subpar Since War Started

A recent survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute reveals that a majority of Israelis view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s performance since October 7 as subpar, significantly lower than that of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other senior officials.

Out of over 700 respondents, 57% of the public rates Netanyahu’s performance as “poor or very poor,” while only 28% consider it “good or excellent.” Another 14% assess his performance as “so-so.”

Leading the rankings is Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, with 48% rating his performance as good and 28% as poor, followed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (40% and 33%) and war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (34% and 35%).

Even Netanyahu’s allies on the far right have received low ratings, with 61% of respondents rating National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s performance as poor, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich receiving a disapproval rating of 64%. Their approval ratings stand at 26% and 18%, respectively.

The aftermath of October 7, when Hamas terrorists carried out attacks in southern Israel, resulting in casualties and hostages, has further dented Netanyahu’s credibility and popularity. Unlike the defense minister and many top IDF officers, Netanyahu has avoided taking direct responsibility for the events of that day.

