BLACKMAIL: Mexican President Says Migrants Overwhelming US Will Continue Unless His Demands Are Met

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned the US that if it does not comply with Latin America’s requests for aid, the flow of migrants will continue. In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Obrador reiterated his demands for the US to send $20 billion a year to Latin American countries, lift sanctions on Venezuela, end the Cuban embargo, and legalize millions of Mexicans living in the US.

“If they don’t do the things that you’ve said need to be done, then what?,” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi asked.

“The flow of migrants will continue,” Obrador responded.

Alfonsi noted that Obrador’s critics have accused him of engaging in “diplomatic blackmail” by making these demands in exchange for helping to secure the border.

“I’m speaking frankly,” Obrador said. “We have to say things as they are. And I always say what I feel, I always say what I think.”

When asked if he would continue to help secure the border even if his demands are not met, Obrador replied, “Yes, because our relationship is very important. It is fundamental.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)