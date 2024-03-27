OUT-OF-CONTROL: 3 Stabbings, Deadly Shove On Just ONE DAY Rock NYC’s Subways

A recent surge in violent crime on the New York City subway system has left riders reeling, with multiple stabbings and a deadly shove onto the tracks occurring in just one day, as criminals continue to wreak havoc on innocent commuters despite the deployment of 800 additional police officers to patrol the subway system.

On Monday, a 54-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station in Harlem and was then fatally struck by an oncoming train. The suspect, 24-year-old Carlton McPherson, has a history of mental health issues and a lengthy rap sheet, including previous arrests for assault and harassment.

The same day, three separate stabbings took place in and around the subway system, leaving several victims injured. These incidents come on the heels of a recent analysis revealing a 53% increase in attacks on trains that left victims injured, comparing 2023 to 2019.

In response to the growing crisis, the city has announced plans to intensify a crackdown on subway fare-beating, deploying at least 800 police officers to monitor turnstiles. However, some critics argue that the focus on fare evasion may not address the root causes of violence on the subway.

As the situation continues to unfold, riders are left to wonder if the increased police presence will be enough to restore safety to the city’s subway system – and if they’re next to suffer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)