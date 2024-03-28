THE INVASION CONTINUES: Thousands of Migrants Head to El Paso in New Caravan Surge

A 2,000-person migrant caravan is en route to the US border, expected to reach El Paso, Texas, in the next few days, as videos online show crowds marching through southern Mexico, urged on by leaders.

Organized by Mexican activists in Chiapas, the “Migrant’s Via Crusis” aims to ensure migrants’ safety. The group left Tapachula on Monday, with shelters along the border preparing for their arrival.

Church-run shelters in Juarez, Mexico, are bracing for at least 2,000 migrants, with one shelter already at 75% capacity. El Paso Catholic Diocese Bishop Mark J. Seitz assures that resources will be marshaled for the migrants.

In response, the Texas National Guard has deployed 200 members to El Paso, specializing in civil disobedience incidents. This deployment follows a recent breach at the border, resulting in charges against nine migrants for inciting a riot and property damage, among others.

