WATCH: Trump Speaks Outside Wake For Slain NYPD Officer As Biden, Obama, Clinton Party

Former President Donald Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller Thursday afternoon at a Massapequa Park funeral home, while calling for law and order.

“Such a sad, sad event. Such a horrible thing. And it’s happening all too often and we’re just not going to let it happen,” Trump said.

“We need law and order.”

“I just visited with a very beautiful wife that now doesn’t have her husband…”

Diller was fatally shot on Monday during a traffic stop in Queens after a man with 21 prior arrests allegedly shot him in the stomach as Diller was trying to get the suspect, Guy Rivera, 34, to exit the vehicle. Rivera opened fire on Diller and his partner at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. The officers approached the vehicle because it was illegally parked at a bus stop.

Diller was 31 years old and lived in Massapequa Park with his wife and nearly 1-year-old son, YWN previously reported. He had served three years with the NYPD before his death.

Meanwhile, as NYC mourns the slain officer, President Biden, along with former presidents Obama and Clinton were partying it away in Manhattan, attending a fundraiser for Biden, which has raised $25 million.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, in a post on X, noted Trump’s visit and said, “Meanwhile, the Three Stooges — Biden, Obama, and Clinton — will be at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the president has spoken with New York City’s mayor, but she said she didn’t have any “private communications to share” when asked if Biden had spoken to the family of the officer who was killed. Jean-Pierre said the administration’s hearts go out to the officer’s family.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)