WAR AGAINST TORAH: Supreme Court Orders Gov’t To Freeze Funds To Yeshivos By Sunday

In a bombshell ruling on Thursday evening, Supreme Court judges Uzi Fogelman, Yitzchak Amit and Noam Sohlberg issued an interim ruling to the government to freeze funding to yeshivos as of April 1 as the army exemptions for yeshiva bochurim are no longer legal.
The judges adopted an even stricter view than Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who submitted her opinion on Thursday afternoon that the State must recruit all Chareidim and freeze funds to yeshivos after a period of adjustment.
According to the court’s ruling, by Sunday, yeshivos for bochurim age 18 and over and kollelim will no longer receive funding for those eligible for recruitment.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
just like the evil left in americaa started up with trump and it is backfiring
same the even eviler left in israel aka by chazal as the eirev rav, will backfire too.
please leave us a link for us to have the zchus in place of the reashaim for funding torat eretz yisroel.
pls open a central fund immediately to replenish the exact amount the evildoers have renegged on
thank you
It’s nice that the government have been funding yeshivos and kollel all this time, but I do wonder what the chiyuv is that makes them into such reshaim when they stop, particularly when the recipients publicly despise the government and frequently call the police “Nazis”. I would also stop donating to mosdos that treated me like that.
To chasid613:
This has nothing to do with name calling etc. These Supreme Justices are grown people that hate us with a passion. As Rabbi Akiva (the Tannah) said.
it is too bad that they havent seen the open nissim that have been happening to Klal Yisroel. And we all fear that if Limud Hatorah is lessened or weakened, we will see and feel the consequences. Let the Supreme Cout justices pay a shiva visit and tell the parents they are the cause of their child/spouse/family member/friend dying.
I guarantee the great yeshivos in Europe were not funded by the government. Since when does klal Yisrael need the government to fund yeshivos?!