WAR AGAINST TORAH: Supreme Court Orders Gov’t To Freeze Funds To Yeshivos By Sunday

In a bombshell ruling on Thursday evening, Supreme Court judges Uzi Fogelman, Yitzchak Amit and Noam Sohlberg issued an interim ruling to the government to freeze funding to yeshivos as of April 1 as the army exemptions for yeshiva bochurim are no longer legal.

The judges adopted an even stricter view than Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who submitted her opinion on Thursday afternoon that the State must recruit all Chareidim and freeze funds to yeshivos after a period of adjustment.

According to the court’s ruling, by Sunday, yeshivos for bochurim age 18 and over and kollelim will no longer receive funding for those eligible for recruitment.

