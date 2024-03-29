BORO PARK: 5 Injured In Fire Above Shul On 60 Street & 18 Ave [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Emergency responders from Hatzolah and the FDNY rushed to the scene of a residential fire on 60th Street near 18th Avenue in Brooklyn early this morning. The blaze, which ignited around 6:20 AM, originated in an apartment situated above the Stavnitzer Shul.

Hatzolah from Boro Park and Flatbush transported at least five individuals to Maimonides Hospital, with two of them being treated for severe injuries by paramedics. Reports from Boro Park Scoop state that upon arrival, Hatzolah and FDNY personnel encountered three people hanging outside from a third-floor window. Prompt action by the FDNY facilitated their rescue, and they were subsequently treated by Hatzolah responders.

Sources familiar with the situation have confirmed that the Sifrei Torah housed within the shul below are B”H unharmed . Additionally, it has been noted that the Stavnitzer Rov made a Chasunah for a child on Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is unknown.