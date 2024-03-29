Hamas Releases Recording Of #2 Leader Mohammed Deif Calling For Jihad Against Israel

In a chilling audio clip released by Hamas on Wednesday, Mohammed Deif, the commander of the terror group’s military wing, urges Arabs and Muslims across the Middle East to join the jihad against Israel. The recording is believed to have been made during the October 7 massacre.

“Our people in Jordan and Lebanon, in Egypt, Algeria, the Maghreb, in Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and in all parts of the Arab and Islamic world… Begin marching today, now and not tomorrow, towards Palestine,” Deif says in the 35-second clip. “Do not let borders, regulations, or restrictions deprive you of the honor of jihad and participation in the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Deif, who directed the October 7 massacre, has been a prime target for Israeli forces. The IDF has urged Palestinians in Gaza to help locate Deif, promising up to $100,000 for information on his whereabouts.

This is not the first time Deif has called for violence against Israel. On October 7, he released an audio message dubbing Hamas’ multi-pronged attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” and called to “expel the occupiers and demolish the walls” of the Jewish state.

Despite Israeli intelligence agencies believing Deif was paraplegic, videos uncovered by Israeli forces in Gaza show him walking with a slight limp. A new picture of Deif released by the IDF on January 7 shows him outdoors, holding a drink and U.S. dollar bills, with a limp and missing one eye, reportedly due to Israeli attempts on his life.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)