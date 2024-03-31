WATCH: Former RNC Chief Calls Trump A “Visceral Animal” For Picture Of Biden Hogtied

During an MSNBC panel discussion, Michael Steele criticized Donald Trump for his recent attacks on Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter, as well as a video posted on Truth Social depicting President Joe Biden hogtied. Steele described Trump as a “visceral animal” who lacks the ability to think before speaking and operates solely on instinct.

“That concept is way above Donald Trump’s pay grade, or I think intellectual capacity, because he’s a visceral animal politically and in business,” Steele said. “He feels that what he says is truth, and I think that’s part of the problem in this environment. He thinks it’s truth what he’s saying.”

Trump has been using a loophole in Judge Merchan’s gag order to bash the judge and his family, despite the court system attempting to give him latitude on free speech. Steele expressed amazement at how much the system continues to bend over backwards for Trump, despite his repeated disregard for the rules.

“Don’t you know who’s sitting in front of you?” Steele asked, incredulous.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)