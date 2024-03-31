Police Interrogator: All October 7 Terrorists Talk, Some Cry

Chief Superintendent Charlie Harden, the head of the organized crime division in Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit, spoke about the interrogation of terrorists who carried out the October 7th assault in an interview with Radio 103FM on Sunday morning.

“We interrogated hundreds of terrorists,” he said. “They keep on coming, until today, in waves. In general, everyone talks. Not everyone tells all the details but ultimately everyone talks.”

“”Some of them cry during their interrogation. It could be that they want to show some sort of humanity. But their tears disappear very quickly. There’s also indications that they used some type of drug.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)