Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Police Interrogator: All October 7 Terrorists Talk, Some Cry


Chief Superintendent Charlie Harden, the head of the organized crime division in Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit, spoke about the interrogation of terrorists who carried out the October 7th assault in an interview with Radio 103FM on Sunday morning.

“We interrogated hundreds of terrorists,” he said. “They keep on coming, until today, in waves. In general, everyone talks. Not everyone tells all the details but ultimately everyone talks.”

“”Some of them cry during their interrogation. It could be that they want to show some sort of humanity. But their tears disappear very quickly. There’s also indications that they used some type of drug.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR: 3 Seriously Hurt In Stabbing Attack In Gan Yavne; Terrorist Worked In Mall

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza Upping Death Toll To 254, Numerous Others Critical From Same Incident

Attorney-General: “IDF Must Begin Drafting Chareidim On Monday”

Violence At Kikar H’Shabbat As Leftist Achim L’Neshek Provoke Chareidim [VIDEOS]

AS EXPECTED: IDF Finds Hamas Weapons Cache In Shifa Hospital’s Maternity Ward [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network