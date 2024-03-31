John Bolton: Trump “Hasn’t Got The Brains” To Successfully Become A Dictator

In a recent interview with French daily newspaper Le Figaro, former National Security Advisor John Bolton dismissed concerns that Donald Trump aspires to be a dictator, saying the former president lacks the brains to become one.

“The American Constitution and its institutions are strong,” Bolton said. “Trump attacked them by trying to call into question the result of the elections, and he failed. If he wasn’t able to steal the election when he was in the Oval Office, it’s not going to happen in November from Mar-a-Lago. The Constitution is very clear, there will be no third term.”

Asked directly about Trump potentially trying to become a dictator, Bolton said, “He hasn’t got the brains! He’s a property developer, for God’s sake!”

However, he did express concerns that Trump could try to pull the U.S. out of NATO. Bolton has previously warned that if Trump wins in November, there will be “celebrations in the Kremlin.”

“Trump, when he has an idea, comes back to it again and again, then gets distracted, forgets, but eventually comes back to it and acts on it,” he said. “That’s why leaving NATO is a real possibility. A lot of people think it’s just a negotiating tool, but I don’t think so.”

