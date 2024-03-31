Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERROR: 3 Seriously Hurt In Stabbing Attack In Gan Yavne; Terrorist Worked In Mall


Three young men were seriously wounded when a Palestinian terrorist began stabbing people near a mall in Gan Yavne, in southern Israel, on Sunday night.

The victims were treated by emergency medical personnel before being transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod for further treatment.

The victims, identified by Magen David Adom as a 25-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, are all in serious condition. However, their names have not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Security forces at the scene shot and neutralized the terrorist.

Police have reported that the terrorist at Gan Yavne’s “Friendly” mall targeted his three individuals using two knives.

Upon hearing the disturbance, a police officer and a municipal security officer swiftly responded to the scene. They ultimately neutralized the assailant by fatally shooting him.

According to multiple reports, the suspected assailant is a 19-year-old Palestinian from the Hebron area who had been employed at a store within the mall.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR: 3 Seriously Hurt In Stabbing Attack In Gan Yavne; Terrorist Worked In Mall

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza Upping Death Toll To 254, Numerous Others Critical From Same Incident

Attorney-General: “IDF Must Begin Drafting Chareidim On Monday”

Violence At Kikar H’Shabbat As Leftist Achim L’Neshek Provoke Chareidim [VIDEOS]

AS EXPECTED: IDF Finds Hamas Weapons Cache In Shifa Hospital’s Maternity Ward [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network