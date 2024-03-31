TERROR: 3 Seriously Hurt In Stabbing Attack In Gan Yavne; Terrorist Worked In Mall

Three young men were seriously wounded when a Palestinian terrorist began stabbing people near a mall in Gan Yavne, in southern Israel, on Sunday night.

The victims were treated by emergency medical personnel before being transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod for further treatment.

The victims, identified by Magen David Adom as a 25-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, are all in serious condition. However, their names have not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Security forces at the scene shot and neutralized the terrorist.

Police have reported that the terrorist at Gan Yavne’s “Friendly” mall targeted his three individuals using two knives.

Upon hearing the disturbance, a police officer and a municipal security officer swiftly responded to the scene. They ultimately neutralized the assailant by fatally shooting him.

According to multiple reports, the suspected assailant is a 19-year-old Palestinian from the Hebron area who had been employed at a store within the mall.

