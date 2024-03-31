BORO PARK: Loaded Gun and Machete Seized, Suspects Arrested Thanks to Shomrim’s Quick Action

Thanks to Boro Park Shomrim, a man armed with a loaded gun and a multiple knives was arrested on 13th Avenue and 54th Street, the Boro Park Scoop reported early Sunday evening.

The incident unfolded when a Shomrim member heading to his parents’ home in the neighborhood noticed a suspicious group of loitering individuals with covered faces. He called for backup, and additional units arrived to keep an eye on the gang. It was determined that the subjects were intent on stealing a motorcycle that was parked at the corner.

At some point, the gang managed to break the lock securing the motorcycle, but the owner just then arrived at the scene and confronted the thieves. One of them then pulled out a machete-style knife, at which point Shomrim members moved in.

In an coordinated effort, the Shomrim members tackled the subject to the ground and searched him – finding a loaded gun in the perp’s pants.

The NYPD was called to the scene, who promptly arrested two suspects.

