New York Times Terminates Freelance Reporter for Pro-Israel Social Media Posts

The New York Times has ended the employment of freelance Israeli reporter Anat Schwartz due to her liking pro-Israel posts on social media platform X. Schwartz, who began writing for the Times in November, was part of the paper’s coverage of the Israeli response to the Hamas massacre and kidnappings in October.

An investigation was launched in February after the Times became aware of Schwartz’s social media activity, which included liking posts that promoted harm and violence against Gaza. A spokesperson for the Times stated that the “likes” were “unacceptable violations of our company policy” and that the matter was being reviewed.

Schwartz was one of several writers involved in the Times’ investigation into the Hamas violence and assaults against women on October 7.

