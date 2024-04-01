BONKERS IN BRITAIN: Police Tell Jewish Woman That Nazi Swastika Has To Be Taken “In Context”

A video showing a London police officer debating the offensiveness of swastikas with a woman during a pro-Palestinian rally has sparked widespread criticism on social media. The officer’s responses were met with disbelief and anger, as he seemed to downplay the symbol’s impact and suggested it needed “context.”

“Under what context is a swastika not disrupting public order?” the woman repeatedly asked, to which the officer replied, “Everything needs to be taken into context, doesn’t it?”

The woman pressed, “Why does a swastika need context? Why is a swastika not immediately antisemitism?”

The officer admitted, “I don’t have an in-depth knowledge of signs and symbols,” but acknowledged that some symbols produce “mass alarm.”

The Metropolitan Police responded, stating the video was taken out of context and the officer had offered to assist the woman. However, social media users condemned the officer’s handling of the incident, with one commenter joking, “That officer is qualified to be an Ivy League university president.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)