HaGaon HaRav Zilberstein: “I’m Writing With A Broken Heart”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein was sent a shaila about the Supreme Court’s decision to freeze funds to yeshivos beginning on Sunday.

The shaila begins by saying that “unfortunately the situation of Am Yisrael is very difficult – both the war and the international outcry against us. But now we have another tzarah – the Supreme Court wants to halt the funding of yeshivos and kollelim and begin drafting yeshivah bochurim to the army.”

“As is known, the Rav said many times in the name of HaGaon HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl, that the zechus of the existence of the State is only in the zechus that it supports mosdos Torah. And the public is afraid – who knows what will be now? And they want to hear divrei chizuk and hadracha from the Rav.”

Uncharasterically, HaRav Zilberstein wrote a very brief response: “Limmud Torah is what protects us and we have nothing left but this Torah.”

He then wrote: “Writing and signing with a broken heart” – and signed his name.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)