DEMS IN BIG TROUBLE: Even Michelle Obama Trails Donald Trump in Hypothetical Election Matchup, Poll Shows

A new J.L. Partners/Daily Mail poll reveals that former First Lady Michelle Obama lags behind former President Donald Trump by a three-point margin, identical to the gap between Trump and President Joe Biden. The poll shows Trump leading Obama 47% to 44% among likely voters, with a similar margin between Trump and Biden.

Pundits had floated Obama as a potential alternative to Biden for Democrats, but the poll suggests she may not be a “saving force” for the party. James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, stated that voters are no more enthusiastic about voting for Obama over Trump than they are for Biden.

Obama had expressed concerns about the 2024 election and the importance of democracy but has repeatedly rejected the idea of running for president. The poll also shows Trump leading Biden in a five-way race with declared third-party candidates.

The results suggest that Trump maintains a strong position among likely voters, while Obama may not be a viable alternative to Biden for the Democrats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)