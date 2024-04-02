Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
GOP Rep. On Gaza: “It Should Be Like Nagasaki And Hiroshima. Get It Over Quick”


Republican Rep. Tim Walberg called on the U.S. to treat Gaza “like Nagasaki and Hiroshima” and to stop all humanitarian aid flowing into the war-torn Strip.

Speaking at a constituent event in Dundee, Michigan, Walberg said that any money being spent by the U.S. in the Middle East should go solely to Israel, which he called “our greatest ally, arguably, anywhere in the world.”

“We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid,” he said. “It – it should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick. The same – the same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick. Instead of 80 percent of our funding for Ukraine being used for humanitarian purposes.”

Nagasaki and Hiroshima were two Japanese cities which the United States dropped atomic bombs on in 1945, bringing World War II to a screeching end, with the Japanese surrendering in the face of the new weapons’ might.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



