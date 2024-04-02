Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Powerball Jackpot Rises To $1.09 Billion And Stretches A 3-Month Losing Streak


The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn Monday night, continuing a three-month winless streak for the top prize.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and the Powerball 23.

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 39 drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the jackpot Wednesday night, the game will match its record of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those odds that create the large jackpots that are designed to attract attention and drive up sales.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity. Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Wednesday night would be an estimated $527.3 million.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TEANECK, NJ: Violent Pro-Hamas Protesters Face Off Against Hundreds Of Jewish Residents Outside Shul [VIDEOS]

HAUNTING: Hear The IDF Soldiers Calling For Urgent Help During Oct. 7 Attacks

HYPOCRITES: Biden, Who Wants To Ban TikTok, “Concerned” About Israel Banning Al Jazeera

OUTRAGEOUS: Parents Say Their Sons’ Lives In Gaza Are Endangered Due To Qatari Assets

Israeli Journalist: “I’m Launching A Campaign To Support The Olam HaYeshivos”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network