Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $1.23 Billion After Another Drawing Without A Big Winner


The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.23 billion after another drawing without a big winner Wednesday night.

The numbers selected were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball 15.

The jackpot, which now ranks as the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history, has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot Jan. 1, there have been 40 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials note that thousands of people have won smaller prizes, which range from $2 to $2 million.

The $1.23 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for the next drawing Saturday night would be an estimated $595.1 million.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Ben Shapiro Doubles Down On His Firing Of Allegedly Antisemitic Candace Owens

WATCH THE CONFESSION: Hamas Intel Commander Says Extensive Terror Ops Run Out of Shifa

Gaza Infrastructure Damage Valued At $18.5 Billion In New Report

At The Instruction Of HaRav Landau: All Roshei Yeshivos In Israel To Hold Emergency Gathering This Week

Iranian Hurls Explosives At Kever Mordechai & Esther in Iran [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network