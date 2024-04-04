A new revolutionary app in the field of speech and language therapy and special education has just been released in Yiddish

The app, Talkie Yiddish, was developed by a group of professional speech- language pathologists in Israel and New York, to help children and adults in articulation therapy, who need to correct and learn to pronounce speech accurately.

Talkie’s unique recording and playback features make it easy to habilitate all sounds of the Yiddish language. The Jewish-themed graphics and built-in games are exceptionally motivating and user friendly, which make it a great homework tool.

The Yiddish language is currently spoken by hundreds of thousands of students across many continents and regions as a first language. Thousands of these children and teens experiencing speech-language or hearing disorders will be able to make use of this innovative tool.

Talkie Yiddish is available for download on iOS devices through the App Store and on Google Play.



