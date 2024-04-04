MUST WATCH: Dr. Phil And Hamas Leader’s Son SHRED Pro-Hamas Palestinian Activists

In a recent episode of the Dr. Phil show, a fiery debate erupted between two Palestinian Arab human rights activists and Mosab Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader who defected and has renounced the terror group.
Dr. Phil demanded that the activists condemn the October 7th massacre, saying, “When you burn an infant in a crib, that’s wrong, and I don’t give a damn about the history.”
However, the activists refused to condemn the attack, claiming that condemning the burning of civilians, including babies, alive would ignore the broader context.
Mosab Yousef responded by arguing that Palestinian Arabs as a whole should be considered indistinguishable from Hamas due to their widespread support for the massacre.
“The vast majority of Palestinians support the massacre. This has been proven by statistics, as well as the very fact that you are here repeating Hamas propaganda,” Yousef said. “Hamas and the Palestinians are one and the same, and they will pay in blood for the massacre for the next twenty years,” he predicted.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
The first Scottish Minister is also called Yousef – is he related? I.e. is he or his family part of Hamas? In the context of current and recent pro-hamas activities by his party (Scottish National Party SNP) recently calling to demand an immediate ceasefire and now calling to stop selling arms to Israel, it would be most interesting to know if he had any connection to terrorists.
Wow. Thats all I have to say. Mosab Yousef and Dr. Phil seem to be one the only decent human beings these days with the “world” feeling so bad for the “poor Fakestinian terrorists” and who claim that Israel is not allowed to destroy those who are out to destroy them.
I am ready for the first arab palestinian prime minister of israel so long as he is Mosab Yousef.
Mr. Mosab Yousef is one of the most honest and knowledgeable commentators on the Middle East situation.
Regrettably it seems Mr. Yousef is far more honest than most of the Jewish and Western “leadership”. These “leaders” utterly refuse to acknowledge that barbaric jihadist Islam is the real cause of the Middle East conflicts, and instead they attempt to hoodwink the world into believing that forced political concessions by Israel will end that conflict.
Mr. Yousef understands clearly that the root of the Israel / Hamas conflict is the genocidal religious war Hamas is waging against ALL the Jews, whether Zionist or anti-Zionist, whether they live in E.Y. or in chutz l’aretz.
Wow. This is good.
Yousef has been speaking this way for years. It may be new for those of you who never knew, but the world just labels him as a pariah or someone who was rejected by his family so he turned on them. But this guy definitely helped Israel a lot