MUST WATCH: Dr. Phil And Hamas Leader’s Son SHRED Pro-Hamas Palestinian Activists

In a recent episode of the Dr. Phil show, a fiery debate erupted between two Palestinian Arab human rights activists and Mosab Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader who defected and has renounced the terror group.

Dr. Phil demanded that the activists condemn the October 7th massacre, saying, “When you burn an infant in a crib, that’s wrong, and I don’t give a damn about the history.”

However, the activists refused to condemn the attack, claiming that condemning the burning of civilians, including babies, alive would ignore the broader context.

Mosab Yousef responded by arguing that Palestinian Arabs as a whole should be considered indistinguishable from Hamas due to their widespread support for the massacre.

“The vast majority of Palestinians support the massacre. This has been proven by statistics, as well as the very fact that you are here repeating Hamas propaganda,” Yousef said. “Hamas and the Palestinians are one and the same, and they will pay in blood for the massacre for the next twenty years,” he predicted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)