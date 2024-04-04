LARGE HEIST: Shomrim And NYPD Investigating Boro Park Home Invasion; Cash And Expensive Jewelry Stolen

A Boro Park resident fell victim to a massive burglary on Wednesday night, with a thief making off with a large amount of jewelry and cash. The break-in occurred in the 20th Avenue area, with the perpetrator entering through the home’s porch door, the Boro Park Scoop reported. There were people sleeping in the home at the time.

The victim told Shomrim he came home to find the master bedroom in disarray, with items moved around and valuables missing. Shomrim members quickly responded to the scene and reviewed surveillance footage, determining that the burglary took place approximately half an hour prior.

The suspect left behind crowbars and hammers, which are now being examined by investigators. Both the NYPD and Shomrim are actively searching for the suspect and working to identify any potential leads.

Sources tell YWN that the amount stolen was a staggering half a million in jewlery.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)