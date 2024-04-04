HAPPENING Today!

Join the LIVE broadcast of the Chidon Sefer Hamitzvos Grand Finale!

This year’s Chidon Finale Event is once again being broadcast online, celebrating the thousands of boys (girls was last week) who have been studying the Sefer Hamitzvos in depth throughout the year.

248 schools in 38 countries around the globe participate in the Chidon program, totaling over 7,000 children who have learned Sefer Hamitzvos this year alone! More than 600 representatives have been sent to the Grand Finale Event in New York to celebrate and display the Torah knowledge that they have worked so hard to achieve.

Prepare to be wowed during the live Game Show, as contestants present their team’s answers with incredible proficiency and speed, and stay tuned for announcements of the highly sought-after Chidon Trophy Winners during the awards ceremony.

Also at the event are some of Chabad’s biggest names in Jewish music, including Benny Friedman, Eli Marcus, and the Chony Milecki band.

“These children have worked so hard to use every free moment for Sefer Hamitzvos, and they truly deserve for us to rally behind them,” said Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Vice Chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch. “We hope that the true reward, which is the Torah knowledge they gained, will help them in their life’s shlichus and inspire them to continue their impressive work.”

Join us as we cheer on the contestants, share in their pride, and be part of this monumental project which unites the world of Jewish children through study and mastery of Rambam’s Sefer Hamitzvos.

Chidon / Siyum Hamitzvos is a project of Tzivos Hashem and Merkos L’inyonei Chinuch. The Chidon is dedicated by Mr. George Rohr in loving memory of Mrs. Sara (Charlotte) Rohr.

