SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: Everything You Need To Know For The Tri-State Region

Monday’s total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 2:07 p.m. EST.

The path of the eclipse continues from Mexico, entering the United States in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse. The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. The eclipse totality will exit continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 3:46 p.m. EST.

In Brooklyn, the moon will begin covering the sun at 2:10 PM Monday, gradually covering more of it until maximum at 3:25 PM. However, because Brooklyn is not in the path of totality, only 89.5% of the sun will be covered by the moon at maximum. In Lakewood, it will begin at 2:07 PM, with maximum at 3:24 PM. The eclipse will be fully over in both locations by 4:36 PM.

The closest area that is in the path of totality and drivable from the tri-state area is Syracuse, NY, which is about a 4 and a half hour drive from the Brooklyn and Lakewood areas.

As you’re already likely well aware, it is extremely dangerous to look directly at the sun ever, but especially during a solar eclipse. Doing so can cause immediate, irreversible damage to your eyes. Make sure to wear solar eclipse glasses with the proper safety rating.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)