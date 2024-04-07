Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Watch: Inside ArtScroll 5:8: Rav Reuven Feinstein

Communicated Content

In Reb Reuven Feinstein on the HaggadahRav Sholom Reuven Feinstein, the esteemed and beloved Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshiva of Staten Island, guides us through the Seder. Indeed, as we enjoy this Haggadah masterpiece, we begin to actually feel that we are sitting with the Rosh Yeshiva at his Seder table.

In this Inside ArtScroll interview, the Rosh Yeshivah reminisces for us what Pesach was like at the home of his father, Hagaon Rav Moshe Feinstein. The Rosh Yeshivah also offers fascinating chinuch insights and general chizuk in his trademark down-to-earth manner. Watch and be inspired!
WATCH:

