A Hachnosas Sefer Torah took place at Yeshiva Chaim Berlin on Coney Island Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

The Sefer Torah was written by Reb Gershon Boruch Marcus and family, Lizecher Nishmas the late Chaim Berlin Roshei Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Aharon Shechter Zt”l and Hagaon HaRav Yitzchok Hutner Zt”l.

Thousands of people participated in this joyous occasion.

Dozens of Flatbush Shomrim volunteers were on hand, keeping the crowd safe and dealing with the traffic.