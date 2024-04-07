TikTok Removes More Than 3 Million Posts Promoting Hamas And Glorifying Terrorism

TikTok has removed over 3.1 million videos made in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, and suspended an additional 140,000 livestreams, according to a spokesperson for the video-sharing app. The removed content included material that promoted Hamas, hate speech, violent extremism, and misinformation.

This removal is part of a larger effort by TikTok to moderate content on its platform, which resulted in the removal of nearly 78.3 million videos globally from October 7 to March 31. Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, TikTok fine-tuned its automated content moderation technology, resulting in a 234% increase in removed violative comments in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza.

Despite these efforts, TikTok has faced allegations of allowing antisemitic and anti-Israel content on its platform. A survey in November suggested that users became 17% more antisemitic for every 30 minutes spent watching videos on the platform. Additionally, the company’s top lobbyist in Israel resigned in January due to alleged anti-Israel bias.

TikTok has also faced criticism for removing content that is not in violation of its community guidelines, such as a video by relatives of the hostage Bibas family calling for their release. The company blamed a technical fault for the removal.

