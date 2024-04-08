WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams Addressed Thousands Of Bobover Chassidim At Momentous Event

A momentous occasion was marked on Sunday night, as the Bobover Chassidus inaugurated two new buildings in Boro Park: a girls’ school building located at the corner of 13th Avenue and 51st Street, and a new Cheder Building located at 13th Avenue and 36th Street.

This joyous event took place at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, led by Yochi Fleishman of YF Productions.

The event was graced by the presence of the Bobover Rebbe Shlita, Community leaders, and city officials, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who addressed the massive crowd.