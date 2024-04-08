Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah Of America Decries Israel’s Nixing Of Draft Exemptions For Chareidim

It is a kindness of Hashem to His nation that an entire world of Torah has grown in Eretz Yisroel. Those toiling in Torah learning have increased in quantity and quality. We have merited tens of thousands of Torah scholars – in whose merit the Jewish Nation exists – as well as a large population of G-d-fearing Jews, who fulfill the Will of Hashem, and through them all our people are protected from our enemies.

Now, the authorities in the Holy Land have cancelled deferrals and exemptions from army service for those scholars, attacking the Torah and its Giver, and because of these anti-religious motivations they are endangering all Jews in this time of war.

We join in the pain and worry of all Jews at this danger. We join with the great Torah leaders of the Holy Land in their call to stand against this ruling. And we should all increase our Torah learning, our prayer, and charity, crying out to our Father in Heaven that not even one more soul should fall, until this time of Heavenly wrath passes.

Hashem does not spurn the prayers of many – may we merit to see the raising of the banner of Torah and His salvation of His nation and His land, with the coming of the true redeemer, speedily in our days.

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America