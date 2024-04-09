FBI Thwarts 18-Year-Old ISIS Supporter’s “Truly Horrific” Attack Plot

The FBI has foiled a violent plot to attack churches in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and arrested 18-year-old Alexander Mercurio, who was planning to carry out the attack on behalf of ISIS.

According to the Justice Department, Mercurio devised a plan to incapacitate his father, steal his firearms, and use them to inflict maximum casualties at a church on April 7.

“The defendant allegedly pledged loyalty to ISIS and sought to attack people attending churches in Idaho, a truly horrific plan which was detected and thwarted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The investigation began when Mercurio reached out to confidential sources online, expressing support for ISIS and terrorist organizations. He spread ISIS propaganda, solicited involvement in his efforts, and discussed traveling to join the group. Mercurio’s plan involved using various weapons, including firearms, and he identified a specific church and date for the attack.

The FBI arrested Mercurio on Saturday, finding items linked to the plot, including a metal pipe, a black Smith and Wesson fixed blade knife, and a machete.

Mercurio faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted on the federal charge of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed that the Justice Department would continue to “relentlessly pursue, disrupt, and hold accountable those who would commit acts of terrorism against the people and interests of the United States.”

“The defendant’s actions were a stark reminder of the threat posed by domestic terrorism and the importance of law enforcement’s efforts to prevent such attacks,” the FBI said.

