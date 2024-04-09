NY AG Issues Consumer Alert Against Discriminatory Pricing at Car Washes Ahead Of Pesach

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued a consumer alert, cautioning New Yorkers to be vigilant against potential discriminatory pricing tactics at car washes in the days leading up to Pesach. The warning comes amidst reports of car wash businesses in predominantly Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and the Hudson Valley hiking prices for Jewish customers seeking cleaning services close to the holiday.

Many Orthodox Jews take thier cars to car washes to have them cleaned before Pesach. Despite some car washes advertising “specials” related to Pesach, reports received by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) reveal instances where Jewish customers were charged higher prices instead.

Under New York law, discrimination based on religion is illegal, prompting Attorney General James to emphasize the state’s unwavering stance against such practices. “New York has zero tolerance for antisemitism and discrimination of any kind,” affirmed Attorney General James, condemning the exploitation of religious holidays to inflate service charges. She further underscored the readiness of her office to take swift action against any business found engaging in discriminatory behavior.

Individuals who encounter businesses employing discriminatory practices or suspect being overcharged due to their religion, race, or background are urged to report such incidents promptly. Complaints can be filed online or by calling 1-800-771-7755.

Attorney General James concluded by urging victims of discrimination to come forward, emphasizing the importance of addressing such offensive behavior promptly.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)