BREAKING: Orthodox Jewish Man Stabbed Multiple Times In New City

An Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed inside his home on Trailside Place in New City at approximately 8:30PM Thursday evening, Monsey Scoop reported.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that the victim had opened his home’s front door when he was suddenly attacked by a black male.

Initial indications suggest that the man was stabbed multiple times in the hand and arm. He was subsequently treated by Hatzolah paramedics, who rushed him to Westchester Medical Center.

The motive in the attack is as of yet unknown. Police have detained one possible suspect, though they have not confirmed his role in the attack.

Chaverim Of Rockland is currently assisting police with obtaining security footage related to this evening’s stabbing incident.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that a black male detained by police in connection with the incident has denied any involvement in the crime and has no blood on his hands or clothing; authorities are further investigating his claims.

The victim is expected to provide a statement post-surgery that could shed further light on the attack and potential suspect.

The name for Tehillim is Eliezer Ben Galia Elka.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)