Iran Signals Measured Response to Israel’s Alleged Embassy Attack, Aims to Avoid Escalation

Iran has conveyed to the United States through diplomatic channels that it will respond to the alleged Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria in a “controlled” and “non-escalatory” manner. The message was delivered by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during a visit to Oman on Sunday, a Gulf Arab state that has previously acted as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington.

A source familiar with US intelligence said that Iran has been clear about its intentions to respond in a measured way, planning to use regional proxies to launch attacks on Israel. However, the source was not aware of the specific message conveyed through Oman.

The development comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reached out to his counterparts in China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Europe to urge them to use their influence to dissuade Iran from striking Israel. Blinken emphasized that escalation is not in anyone’s interest and that countries should encourage Iran to refrain from taking action.

Additionally, British Foreign Minister David Cameron spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to stress that Iran should not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict following threats made against Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)