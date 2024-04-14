Agudah National Leadership Mission Advocates in Washington at Critical Time

In a year like no other, Agudath Israel of America’s National Leadership Mission to Washington took on a heightened sense of urgency, with a diverse group of close to 70 delegates coming together in the nation’s capital to press their views regarding Israel’s war against Hamas and the unprecedented surge of antisemitism in America and around the world.

Having communal representatives from all over the country sharing their concerns and comments has always been a key element of the annual mission, giving high-ranking federal officials a better appreciation for the broad spectrum of the Agudah’s foreign and domestic agenda and the large constituency that is positively impacted by its efforts. At the same time, the Washington mission also gives participants a firsthand look at the scope of the Agudah’s achievements at the federal level, accomplishments made possible through years of cultivating relationships at the highest echelons of government.

Taking place on April 9th and 10th, the mission opened with remarks by Agudah Board of Trustees Chairman Shlomo Werdiger, who referenced how Rabbi Moshe Sherer described the dual purpose of the Washington mission in its very first year – having participants “see and be seen,” so that Agudah leaders and those at the highest level of government could get to know and better understand each other and their needs.

Israel’s war against Hamas, releasing the hostages, the exponential rise in antisemitism, and increasing funding to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) were the leading themes of the 2024 mission, the caliber of participating federal officials clearly demonstrating the high regard accorded to the Agudah’s Washington office for its advocacy efforts.

A policy conversation in the White House was a highlight of the mission, with participants voicing their concerns directly to senior level administration officials. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby discussed questions relating to a potential ceasefire, the primacy of hostage release, the urgent need for humanitarian aid, and the importance of addressing civilian casualties.

As co-head of the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, an initiative created with the Agudah’s participation, Domestic Policy Advisor to President Biden Neera Tanden spoke about how different federal agencies are working together to aggressively address hate crimes and antisemitic discrimination, how the Administration will be working to boost NSGP funding levels, and how agencies are trying to make federal programs more accessible to the Jewish and other communities through religious accommodation.

State Department Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Aaron Keyak denounced the post October 7th explosion of antisemitism, with mission participants sharing the very real fears pervading worldwide Jewish communities.

Also addressing the mission were administration officials from various agencies tasked with implementing the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. United States Department of Education’s Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon and United States Department of Justice’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Kristen Clarke, both spoke about agency efforts to combat hate, describing an increased focus on protecting Jewish communities since October 7th, as well as potential consequences for those who fail to live up to their obligations to prevent antisemitic discrimination as required under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Much of this discussion centered around campus antisemitism and unlawful zoning laws designed to keep Orthodox Jews and their institutions out of towns and neighborhoods.

The United States Department of Homeland Security’s Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention and Law Enforcement Jeohn Favors pledged to continue doing his part to keep the Jewish community, and the entire country, safe, encouraging participants to report any suspicious behavior no matter how inconsequential it may seem.

Delegates met in special closed-door sessions with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY), and with Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). These discussions focused on providing aid to Israel, a main focus of the mission whose importance has skyrocketed as threats of an Iranian attack loom ominously.

The mission continued on the Senate side, where delegates were treated to warm remarks by Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Richard Blumenthal (C-CT), Cory Booker (C-NJ), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Fetterman (D-PA), James Lankford (R-OK), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) during a Senate luncheon, all of whom expressed their solidarity with American Jewry and their support of Israel.

Having a full day in Washington DC gave members of the mission, which consisted of lay leaders and Agudah directors from around the country, an opportunity to share their concerns directly with congressional leaders and thank them for their ongoing support. Breaking down in more localized groups, participants met with their elected representatives, all of whom explicitly stated how they embraced the opportunity to speak directly with their constituents. The whirlwind of activity had participants meeting with Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Darin LaHood (R-IL), Greg Landsman-OH), Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), Mike Quigley (D-IL), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Chris Smith (R-NJ). Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Brad Wenstrup (R-OH).

Echoing the earlier discussion on civil rights, Becket Fund for Religious Liberty’s Vice President Senior Counsel Eric Baxter provided an overview of numerous and cases that have been and continue to bet litigated, emphasizing the importance of people of all faiths standing together to protect their respective values.

The annual leadership mission is far more than a two-day event for Agudah Vice President for Government Affairs and Washington Director and Counsel Rabbi Abba Cohen. Having spent 35 years as the Agudah’s full time presence in Washington, Rabbi Cohen realized during his inaugural Washington mission in 1989 that bringing delegates to meet with legislators added an extra dimension to his advocacy efforts, a fact that still holds true today.

“Rather than me being seen as a lone voice in Washington, these missions show that there is an entire community standing behind me – rabbis and lay people, parents and children, shuls, schools and other institutions,” said Rabbi Cohen. “When a senator or congressman looks at me, he is really seeing all the people behind me, a whole community, which makes all the difference in our advocacy.”

Agudah Executive Vice President Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel noted that the fact that lay leaders take time out of their busy schedules to travel to Washington as communal ambassadors is key to its success on many levels, particularly this year.

“Those who represent a contrary perspective to the one that we offer have been out in force, which makes it a special responsibility for our community to make its voices heard to counteract some of the negativity,” said Rabbi Zwiebel. “Thankfully, we can look back after an event like this and appreciate that the major investment of time and effort will undoubtedly yield positive results.”

Those sentiments were further amplified by Agudah Chief Operating Officer Rabbi Yitzchok Ehrman who noted, “While every Agudah mission is of paramount importance, this may have been the most critical one ever given the many difficulties and threats engulfing Klal Yisroel.”