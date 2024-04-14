Former Amb. Friedman: “Iran Attacked 3rd Holiest Site In Islam, Israel Saved It” [VIDEO]

Former Ambassador David Friedman noted that Israel saved the third holiest site in Islam from being destroyed by Iran during its unprecedented attack of over 300 attack drones and missiles at Israel – the first direct Iranian attack on the Jewish state in history.

Writing from the US on Motzei Shabbos, Friedman wrote: “Iran literally attacked the Al Aqsa Mosque. Had Israel not intercepted the missile, the third holiest site in Islam would have been destroyed.”

“The fact that Israel and its Allies obliterated Iran’s onslaught of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles doesn’t give Iran a free pass on its attempted murder on a mass scale. Iran needs to get a clear message that it cannot do this again.”

A video of Iranian missiles being intercepted over Har HaBayis quickly went viral.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)