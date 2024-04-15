Chai Lifeline Canada Fundraiser Brings in more than $2 Million for Kids with Serious Illnesses

Twelve hundred people came out to Chai Lifeline Canada’s 18th anniversary Harmony & Hope celebration in Toronto on April 9 in support of kids with serious illnesses.

Chaired by Israel “Yummy” Schachter, the event honored philanthropist Shelly Avital and included a special presentation of appreciation to real estate developers Silvio De Gasperis and Jack Eisenberger.

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, were presented with the Humanitarian Award, followed by an intimate performance by Bocelli – including a duet with renowned Cantor Yitzchak Meir Helfgot – that captivated guests.

More than $2 million was raised to support Chai Lifeline Canada’s dozens of free programs for families in affected by illness, including counseling, meal provisions, family retreats, sibling programs, peer and professional support, summer camps, and much more.

“When I step onto the stage, my primary goal is to infuse the lives of my audience with happiness and hope through the transformative power of music,” Bocelli said. “Similarly, with their genuine love and concern for all, Chai Lifeline Canada brings happiness and hope to sick children and their families through their selfless and transformative work.”

According to Mordechai Rothman, Executive Director of Chai Lifeline Canada: “We see firsthand every single day what a difference a little bit of compassion and support can make in lives of families living with pediatric illness.”

“Being sick changes everything in a child’s life and taking care of an ill child depletes a family’s energy and fortitude,” he explained. “Chai Lifeline is focused on providing concrete services and emotional support that enable the children and their siblings and parents to keep from feeling alone and devastated, and find hope and joy in their lives.”