WARTIME TRAITOR: Yair Lapid Calls On Others To Join Him In Attempt To Topple Government

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid is urging National Unity ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot to join forces with him to bring down the current government, promising them greater influence in a new coalition.

“The way to influence is helping us overthrow this government,” Lapid said. “And we will form a government and in this government, they will have much more influence. Benny Gantz may be the prime minister. There is no citizen who would not welcome Eisenkot as Israel’s defense minister.”

Lapid argued that Gantz and Eisenkot’s positions are being ignored by the current leadership, and that by helping to tank the government, “they can really affect the destiny of this country in a positive, substantial, and profound way.”

However, even if the National Unity party were to leave the government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition would still have enough seats to remain in power.

Earlier this month, Gantz called on Netanyahu to “agree on a date for elections in September,” an appeal that was rejected by the prime minister.

Recent polls have shown that nearly three-quarters of the Israeli public want Netanyahu to resign amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, with half the country also preferring early elections for the Knesset.

It remains to be seen whether Gantz and Eisenkot will heed Lapid’s call and join forces to bring down the government, and what the implications would be for the country’s political landscape.

