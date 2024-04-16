Chai Lifeline Provides Critical Support To Families For Pesach

Getting ready for Pesach is hard enough, but for families facing pediatric illness and medical crisis, Yom Tov preparations can feel impossible. Chai Lifeline, the Jewish community’s leading health support network, is there to help families every step of the way so they can focus on what truly matters most—the health and wellbeing of their loved ones.

This Yom Tov, Chai Lifeline is once again setting the standard for compassion and support, providing a comprehensive array of services designed to ease the burden for families navigating medical crisis. With offerings ranging from hospital sedarim and meal deliveries to home cleanings, car washes, and financial assistance through the Evan Levy Z”L Fund, Chai Lifeline’s regions across the United States are hard at work to mitigate the stress and hardship of Yom Tov preparations of more than 6,000 families affected by medical crises.

In Chai Lifeline regions such as New Jersey/Pennsylvania, services extend to car and house cleanings, kashering services, and a pre-Pesach day camp for children and their siblings. The Greater New York area will see car wash services, pre-Pesach dinner programs, and special Pesach afikoman toy box packages for children, among other support activities. The Midwest region is hosting a pre-Pesach program complete with haircuts, dinner, and engaging activities for kids, along with essential services and gifts to ease the holiday preparations.

The Mid-Atlantic region’s offerings include pre-Pesach car cleaning in collaboration with the Baltimore Chesed League and care packages filled with holiday essentials. In the Southeast, families will receive financial support for holiday purchases and a special children’s program to uplift spirits. West Coast families are being treated to personalized Pesach kits, ensuring they have everything needed for a meaningful and joyous Yom Tov.

“”Amidst the preparations and celebrations of Pesach, it’s crucial to remember those in our community facing unimaginable challenges,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “Every gesture of support is a step towards lightening their load, allowing them to embrace the Yom Tov with peace of mind. At Chai Lifeline, we’re not just offering help; we’re offering hope, demonstrating that compassion and community can transform the Pesach experience for families in need.”

To help support Chai Lifeline children and families this Pesach, visit www.chailifeline.org/ pesach