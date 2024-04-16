In First, Israel Demolishes Home Of Terrorist Who Failed To Kill Anybody In His Attack

Israeli police have demolished the East Jerusalem home of Khaled al-Muhtasib, a Palestinian terrorist who critically wounded a police officer in a shooting attack last year.

On October 12, al-Muhtasib opened fire with a makeshift submachine gun at two police officers outside the Shalem police station in Jerusalem, before being shot dead by responding forces.

Early Tuesday morning, a large contingent of approximately 350 police officers entered the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina to carry out the demolition of al-Muhtasib’s home. This marks the first time a house demolition has been carried out in response to a Palestinian terror attack that did not result in a fatality.

The demolition order was signed by Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, head of the IDF Home Front Command, who has jurisdiction over Israeli territory, including East Jerusalem. The High Court had previously upheld the decision to demolish the home last month.

