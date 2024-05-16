Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

SHOCKING TESTIMONY: Jewish Students And Activists Testify About Antisemitism On College Campuses


Jewish activists and college students on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee about antisemitism that has run rampant and unchecked on U.S. college campuses since the October 7th massacre in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Speakers included Rabbi Dr. Mark Goldfeder, the Director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center; Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Master’s student at Harvard University; and Eyal Yakoby, an undergraduate student at University of Pennsylvania.

Watch some of their equally shocking and enlightening testimony to the lawmakers below.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SHAME ON HER: NYC Council Speaker Forces Legislators To Remove Pro-Israel Signs From Desks

HORRIFIC: Five IDF Soldiers Killed In Friendly Fire Incident In Gaza

Five IDF Soldiers Struck By A Car In Haifa

Sensitive Military Site Damaged By Hezbollah Suicide Drone, IDF Confirms

TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Officer Injured In Stabbing Attack, Manhunt Launched For The Terrorist

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network