SHOCKING TESTIMONY: Jewish Students And Activists Testify About Antisemitism On College Campuses

Jewish activists and college students on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee about antisemitism that has run rampant and unchecked on U.S. college campuses since the October 7th massacre in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Speakers included Rabbi Dr. Mark Goldfeder, the Director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center; Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Master’s student at Harvard University; and Eyal Yakoby, an undergraduate student at University of Pennsylvania.

Watch some of their equally shocking and enlightening testimony to the lawmakers below.