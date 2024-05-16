Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WILLIAMSBURG: Orthodox Jewish Children Brutally Beaten by Unidentified Assailant in Cowardly Attack


On Sunday night, a group of children playing on a Williamsburg sidewalk were attacked by an unidentified man, who dismounted from his bicycle and approached them.

Footage of the incident shows the assailant striking one child in the face, knocking him to the ground, and then throwing another child to the ground, repeatedly kicking him. The children fled the scene, and the man returned to his bicycle and rode away.

According to the NYPD, there was an additional victim not captured on video, a man and his son who were also playing on the sidewalk in the same area. The suspect pushed the man to the ground, causing a minor head laceration, before fleeing southbound on Franklin Avenue.

The incident is currently under investigation, with no arrests made yet.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



