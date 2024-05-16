Mayor Adams’ Top Jewish Affairs Advisor Joel Eisdorfer Departs for New Opportunity

After successfully guiding the administration through a challenging period for Jewish New Yorkers, Joel Eisdorfer, senior advisor and Jewish community liaison, is leaving his role to pursue a new professional opportunity.

During his tenure, Eisdorfer served as a vital link between the Adams administration and Jewish communities across the city, facilitating initiatives such as youth employment opportunities, neighborhood infrastructure investments, and government services.

Mayor Eric Adams praised Eisdorfer to YWN as an “empathetic public servant who forged connections among communities during one of the most trying times for Jewish New Yorkers in our city’s history.” While acknowledging his departure from City Hall, Adams expressed excitement for Eisdorfer’s continued support in a new capacity.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor also commended Eisdorfer, calling him a “consummate professional” who brought positivity to government and communities. Taylor highlighted their successful partnership in addressing challenges and credited Eisdorfer with contributing to the strongest-ever relationship between the Mayor’s office, NYPD, and communities.

Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, CEO of Chevra Hatzalah told YWN: “Joel Eisdorfer’s relationship with Hatzalah predates his appropriate ascension to Special Adviser to the Mayor. He understood from a young age the role Hatzalah has in the community and the importance of supporting that mission for the sake of the community. Literally from Day 1 at City Hall he Joel was proactive in ensuring we had the answers we needed to operate in the most effective manner possible. Hatzalah looks forward to working with Joel in this new capacity as Chair of the Mayor’s Jewish Advisory Council”.

Although leaving city government, Eisdorfer will continue to chair the city’s first-ever Jewish Advisory Council, a role he has held since its inception. His continued leadership in this capacity ensures a seamless transition and bodes well for future collaborations.

