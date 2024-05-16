Defense Minister Gallant Announces Escalation of Ground Assault In Rafah

In a visit to the headquarters of the IDF’s Division 162 in the Rafah area on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment with senior IDF officials, including the Head of the Command and Division Commander.

Following the assessment, Gallant announced that additional troops will be joining the ground operation in Rafah, signaling an escalation in Israel’s military efforts in the region.

“A number of tunnels in the area have already been destroyed – Hamas’ faucets are being shut,” Gallant declared, indicating that the IDF has made significant progress in disrupting Hamas’ underground infrastructure.

Excerpts from the Minister’s remarks:

“I am now in the Rafah area after meeting the Head of the Southern Command, and the Commanders of Division 162, Brigade 84, Brigade 401, and the Fire Brigade. All our troops are working in an extraordinary manner. Hundreds of [terror] targets have already been struck, and our forces are maneuvering in the area.

“This operation will continue as additional forces will enter [the area]. Several tunnels in the area have been destroyed by our troops and additional tunnels will be destroyed soon. This activity will intensify – Hamas is not an organization that can reorganize, it does not have reserve troops, it has no supply stocks and no ability to treat the terrorists that we target. The result is that we are wearing Hamas down.”

