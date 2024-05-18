NYPD To Deploy Drones In Five Precincts To Respond To Some 911 Calls

The NYPD has announced plans to use drones to respond to select 911 calls in five precincts, including three in Brooklyn, one in the Bronx, and one in Central Park. The announcement was made by Kaz Daughtry, the NYPD deputy commissioner of operations, during a hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

According to Daughtry, the NYPD increased its drone usage by 420% last year compared to 2022, and the drones will be deployed in precincts based on recent crime trends. The drones will be used to keep first responders safe and provide live footage to officers at the scene.

Daughtry noted that the drones are not equipped with facial recognition technology, but footage can be run through the NYPD’s facial recognition headquarters if needed. He also clarified that the drones will not be used for minor incidents, saying, “We’re not looking for grandma’s secret recipe sauce that she’s putting on a grill. We’re not looking to see if you’re making hamburgers or hot dogs. We’re out there using drones to fight crime.”

The NYPD has previously used drones to inspect buildings and bridges after an earthquake in April and to monitor pro-Palestinian protests in Times Square and Bay Ridge. Additionally, the department announced plans in February to use drones to drop floatation devices to swimmers in distress at city beaches.

The deployment of drones in the five precincts is part of the NYPD’s efforts to modernize its operations and improve public safety. However, the specific 911 calls that will be responded to with drones have not been disclosed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)