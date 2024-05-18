JUNE 8 DEADLINE: Gantz Threatens To Resign From Government If No Post-War Plans; Netanyahu Fires Back

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, threatened on Motzei Shabbos to resign from the government if it doesn’t adopt a new plan in three weeks’ time for the war in Gaza.

His announcement escalates a divide within Israel’s leadership more than seven months into a war in which it has yet to accomplish its goals of dismantling Hamas and returning hostages abducted in the Oct. 7 attack.

Gantz spelled out a six-point plan that includes the return of scores of hostages, ending Hamas’ rule, demilitarizing the Gaza strip and establishing an international administration of civilian affairs. It also supports efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

He says if it is not adopted by June 8 he will quit the government.

1) “Bring the hostages home.”

2)“Topple Hamas rule, demilitarize the Gaza Strip and gain Israeli security control [over Gaza].”

3) Alongside that Israeli security control, “create an international civilian governance mechanism for Gaza, including American, European, Arab and Palestinian elements — which will also serve as a basis for a future alternative that is not Hamas and is not [Palestinian Authority President] Abbas.”

4) “Return residents of the north to their homes by September 1, and rehabilitate the western Negev (adjacent to Gaza, targeted by Hamas on October 7).”

5) “Advance normalization with Saudi Arabia as part of a comprehensive process to create an alliance with the free world and the West against Iran and its allies.”

6) “Adopt a framework for [military/national] service under which all Israelis will serve the state and contribute to the national effort.”

In a sharp statement released through his office, Netanyahu accused his coalition partner of “issuing an ultimatum to the prime minister instead of to Hamas.”

Gantz’s demands, the statement claimed, would lead to “an end to the war and defeat for Israel, abandoning the majority of the hostages, leaving Hamas in power, and creating a Palestinian state.”

The Prime Minister’s Office argued that if Gantz truly prioritizes national interests over toppling the government, he must answer three questions:

1. Does Gantz want to see the Rafah operation through to its end, and if so, why is he threatening to topple the unity government during the IDF operation?

2. Does he oppose Palestinian Authority rule in Gaza, even if Mahmoud Abbas is not involved?

3. Would he support a Palestinian state as part of a normalization process with Saudi Arabia?

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is determined to eliminate the Hamas battalions,” the statement continued. “He opposes bringing the Palestinian Authority into Gaza and establishing a Palestinian state that would inevitably become a terror state.”

Netanyahu, the statement added, believes the unity government is crucial to achieving war aims and “expects Gantz to clarify his positions on these issues to the public.”

Gantz quickly responded to Netanyahu, addressing the prime minister’s questions in a statement from his office.

“If the prime minister had listened to Gantz,” said the office of the former defense minister and chief of staff, “we would have entered Rafah months ago and completed the mission. We must finish it and create the necessary conditions for that.”