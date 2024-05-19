BREAKING: Crashed Iranian President Chopper Located; Expectations “Low” To Find Survivor’s

Iranian Red Crescent announced on Monday that authorities have located the wreckage of the helicopter which carried Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said rescue teams were around 1.25 miles away from the crash site.

An offical photo of the wreckage was released on social media.

The area was treacherous to reach.

An Iranian official told the media “expectations are low” that the Iranian president will be found alive after his helicopter crashed.