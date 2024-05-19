HaGaon HaRav Landau Warns: “A Terrible Disaster Also For You”

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landua spoke words of hesped at Ponevezh Yeshivah on Thursday night on the yartzheit of Rosh HaYeshivah HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein z’tl.

After the hesped, HaRav Landau spoke about the draft law hanging over the heads of the Chareidi sector.

“At this opportunity, I’m turning to all those who are considering legislating a bill that bnei yeshivos will be drafted. You should know – bnei yeshivos won’t be drafted – under any circumstances.”

“The recruitment of bnei yeshivos – for us and also for you – even if you don’t understand it – for all the Jews in Eretz Yisrael – is a huge and terrible disaster – Hashem should protect us. And it’s not necessary to elaborate.”

It should be noted that Harav Landau has repeatedly warned about the threat of war with Hezbollah in the north.

